PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. As a group, analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

About PulteGroup

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.