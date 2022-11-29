PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,003 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 64,085 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 115.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in PulteGroup by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
PulteGroup Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.53. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.03 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.
PulteGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. Barclays dropped their price target on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James cut PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.