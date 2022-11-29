PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Acquired by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 130.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 115.2% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 18.5% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PHM opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.03 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. StockNews.com cut PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

