PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Fox Run Management L.L.C.

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,073 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PulteGroup by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,748,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,162,667,000 after buying an additional 261,934 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,510,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $272,892,000 after purchasing an additional 116,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,565 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter worth approximately $168,140,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after purchasing an additional 972,310 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

Shares of PHM stock opened at $43.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 30.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.50 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.