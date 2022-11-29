Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now expects that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.78. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.18 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.80 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.02. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.3 %

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Gordon Haskett set a $163.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.13.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $147.80 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.22 and a 200 day moving average of $153.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $428,709,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 178.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,028,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,989,000 after buying an additional 1,941,385 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the period. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

