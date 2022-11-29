Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for 5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM) Issued By B. Riley

5E Advanced Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 5E Advanced Materials in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst M. Key forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5E Advanced Materials’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for 5E Advanced Materials’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.05) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on 5E Advanced Materials from $36.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of FEAM stock opened at $10.25 on Monday. 5E Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $9.02 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEAM. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $6,033,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the third quarter valued at $3,441,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $3,229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 5E Advanced Materials during the second quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 5E Advanced Materials by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,573,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,985,000 after buying an additional 60,937 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

5E Advanced Materials Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited.

