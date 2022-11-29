Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for PDC Energy, Inc. Lifted by Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of PDC Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the energy producer will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.24. The consensus estimate for PDC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $15.98 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at PDC Energy

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $72.70 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $67.24. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $461,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 275,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,122,498.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lance Lauck sold 13,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,568.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,095,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,839 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,166 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in PDC Energy by 350.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in PDC Energy by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.