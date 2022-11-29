Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. Issued By SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:BOLT)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink lifted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.60). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.36) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bolt Biotherapeutics’ FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.17) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of BOLT opened at $1.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $49.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.93. Bolt Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 940,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 50,477 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 85.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 538,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after buying an additional 248,473 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 18.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 533,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 83,291 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $562,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bolt Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immuno-oncology agents to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. The company is developing BDC-1001, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors, including HER2-low tumors; BDC-2034, a carcinoembryonic antigen program for colorectal, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and BDC-3042, a Dectin-2 agonist antibody program developed to repolarize critical cells in the tumor microenvironment by targeting cell-surface receptors on macrophages.

