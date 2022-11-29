Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bread Financial in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now expects that the company will earn ($2.20) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Bread Financial from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bread Financial from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet raised Bread Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bread Financial from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bread Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

BFH stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.09. Bread Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $76.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.98.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.17). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $979.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth $77,000. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

