Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Increased by Analyst

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of DTE Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for DTE Energy’s current full-year earnings is $6.02 per share.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $147.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

DTE Energy Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of DTE stock opened at $115.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.51. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 EPS.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DTE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,319,000 after purchasing an additional 54,012 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 90,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,977,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 486,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,774,000 after purchasing an additional 104,045 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 69,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $0.952 dividend. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.25%.

About DTE Energy

(Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.