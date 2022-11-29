Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,085 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 20,679 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 843 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $61.71 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $46.30 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.69.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SEIC. TheStreet upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.40.

In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $4,592,067.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,136,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,163,135.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 over the last three months. 25.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

