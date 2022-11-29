Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,047 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bell Asset Management Ltd now owns 138,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,279,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the second quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7,090.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 265,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,922,000 after buying an additional 262,200 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 15.3% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.96. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.95 and a 52-week high of $108.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.08%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is presently 19.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FBHS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

