Rafferty Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,056 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,188.1% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 5,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 49.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JKHY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.17.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $188.80 on Tuesday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.51. The company has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

