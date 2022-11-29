Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 3,002 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,002 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 492,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,182,000 after acquiring an additional 54,165 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 48.1% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Realty Income in the first quarter worth $30,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 31.8% in the first quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 30.3% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.00.

Realty Income Stock Down 4.8 %

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Realty Income stock opened at $61.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a PE ratio of 57.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.19 and a 200 day moving average of $66.32.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 278.50%.

About Realty Income

(Get Rating)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.