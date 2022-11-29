Raymond James Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT)

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Eguana Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $0.60 price target on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Eguana Technologies from C$0.65 to C$0.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Eguana Technologies Price Performance

CVE:EGT opened at C$0.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.48, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.31. The company has a market cap of C$96.44 million and a P/E ratio of -8.57. Eguana Technologies has a 52-week low of C$0.21 and a 52-week high of C$0.57.

Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$2.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 million.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. It provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

