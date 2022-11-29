Raymond James Brokers Decrease Earnings Estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) – Raymond James dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The mining company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.9 %

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

AEM opened at $48.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 248.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,571,763 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $953,592,000 after acquiring an additional 11,098,612 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 58.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,726,131 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,269,257,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644,320 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 233.4% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,916,401 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $423,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 136.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,355,236 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828,246 shares in the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

