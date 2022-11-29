Raymond James Comments on Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.30.

Ero Copper Stock Down 6.8 %

ERO opened at C$15.40 on Monday. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of C$10.54 and a twelve month high of C$21.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$15.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.98. The company has a market cap of C$1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 7.10.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.20). The company had revenue of C$112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$128.97 million.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. It engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the MCSA Mining Complex located within the CuraÃ§Ã¡ Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver byproducts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.