Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Boosted by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Raymond James by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 346,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,395 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Raymond James by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,589,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,215,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,233 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raymond James by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Raymond James by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Stock Performance

NYSE RJF opened at $115.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.53. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other Raymond James news, insider James E. Bunn sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total transaction of $427,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,251,998. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

