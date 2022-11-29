Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Holdings Decreased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $3,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $149.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.28.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RSG. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

