Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Occidental Petroleum Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:OXY)

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $9.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.23. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $9.97 per share.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OXY. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

OXY opened at $68.23 on Monday. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 26,669,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,512,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,690,561 shares during the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $145,651,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,902,647 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,781,956,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,883 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,841,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $144,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,636,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,542,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $89,301,621.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 189,908,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,997,603,319.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.33%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.