Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.53. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Quantum Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.47 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FM. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals to a “sell” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$32.40.

First Quantum Minerals Trading Down 2.7 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

TSE FM opened at C$30.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.54. First Quantum Minerals has a one year low of C$18.68 and a one year high of C$45.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$20.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 30,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$30.90, for a total value of C$956,818.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,519,074.90.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Further Reading

