Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($3.07) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.31). The consensus estimate for Fate Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.23) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.57) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.99) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $135.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (down from $98.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.27.

Fate Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $19.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.58. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $66.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.