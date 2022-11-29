Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,174 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,452 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Leggett & Platt worth $13,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 82,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,864,000 after acquiring an additional 4,558 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NYSE LEG opened at $35.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.50. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.28 and a fifty-two week high of $43.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 22.32% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.42%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

