Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $13,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Power Integrations by 5.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,469,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 77.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $887,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,958,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Power Integrations stock opened at $76.24 on Tuesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.15. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.48.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POWI. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. TheStreet downgraded Power Integrations from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.86.

Insider Activity

In other Power Integrations news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 5,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $465,668.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 106,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,316,981.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.