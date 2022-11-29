Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.29% of Primerica worth $13,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 24,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 5.5% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 16.1% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Primerica by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primerica by 18.2% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 88,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,161,000 after buying an additional 13,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $144.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $135.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.55. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.22 and a 12-month high of $159.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.08. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Primerica announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair downgraded Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $508,165.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,032.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total value of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares in the company, valued at $7,719,131.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,785. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

