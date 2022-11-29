Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.08 Million Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,765 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of Zscaler worth $13,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in Zscaler by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Zscaler by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,309,111.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 270,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,460,632. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total transaction of $576,924.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,309,111.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,339 shares of company stock worth $29,386,731. Company insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of ZS stock opened at $136.72 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a one year low of $114.21 and a one year high of $373.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.24 and its 200 day moving average is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.44.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

