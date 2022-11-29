Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.20 Million Stock Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 451,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,838 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $13,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cousins Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.20.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $25.35 on Tuesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $21.72 and a 1-year high of $42.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 4th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.84%.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

