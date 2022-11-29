Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.28 Million Stock Holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $13,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 347.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Valmont Industries by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on VMI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $277.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Valmont Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.50.

Valmont Industries Price Performance

Valmont Industries Dividend Announcement

VMI stock opened at $333.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.30 and a 12 month high of $341.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.96%.

Insider Activity at Valmont Industries

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,951 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.90, for a total transaction of $635,830.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,689.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

Featured Stories

