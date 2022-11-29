Rhumbline Advisers Has $13.42 Million Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 256,077 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.31% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $13,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 52.3% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,248 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 5.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,359 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $9,673,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $1,975,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LPX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

NYSE:LPX opened at $61.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $48.20 and a 1-year high of $79.77.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 5.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

