Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 218.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,063 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after buying an additional 372,166 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after buying an additional 113,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,980,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $433,081,000 after buying an additional 48,659 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $224.93 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $310.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $219.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.41.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

