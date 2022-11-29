Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hexcel were worth $13,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 487.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 38.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 6,951.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.44.

HXL stock opened at $58.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.20 and a beta of 1.24. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.77 and a twelve month high of $65.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

