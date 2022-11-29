Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 13,932 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,932 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.27% of Qualys worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,797 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Qualys by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,077 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Qualys by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $713,616.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,384 shares in the company, valued at $18,990,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $86,240.35. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 23,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,665,760.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,281 shares of company stock worth $2,370,449. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $123.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.43 and its 200 day moving average is $134.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.69 and a 1-year high of $162.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $142.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $180.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.67.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

