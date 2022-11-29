Rhumbline Advisers Raises Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 442,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,817 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.19% of DXC Technology worth $13,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DXC Technology by 51.2% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 7,549,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,324,000 after buying an additional 2,555,053 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 9.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,236,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in DXC Technology by 468.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 499,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,313,000 after acquiring an additional 412,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 3.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,189,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,211,000 after acquiring an additional 294,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at $8,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DXC opened at $28.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.81. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.65 and a 12-month high of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total value of $293,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,530,983.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $148,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,092 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Cowen reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut DXC Technology to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna cut DXC Technology from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.91.

DXC Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.