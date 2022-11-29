Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Downgraded by TheStreet to “D+”

TheStreet lowered shares of Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Rogers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th.

Rogers Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE:ROG opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 4.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.28. Rogers has a one year low of $98.45 and a one year high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Rogers

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rogers

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rogers during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Rogers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers by 274.6% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rogers during the third quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

