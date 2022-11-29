Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

NYSE:ROG opened at $104.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $188.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.28. Rogers has a 1-year low of $98.45 and a 1-year high of $274.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rogers by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,864,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $692,865,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Rogers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Rogers by 152.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after buying an additional 389,436 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,460 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $145,481,000 after buying an additional 13,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Rogers by 85.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,033 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $133,141,000 after acquiring an additional 225,749 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

