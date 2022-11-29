Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to post earnings of $2.11 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:RY opened at $98.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.26. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $83.63 and a 52-week high of $119.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$134.00 to C$131.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$148.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$132.00 to C$118.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 14.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 69,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,242,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $233,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 931,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,904,000 after buying an additional 20,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 55.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,153,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,518,000 after purchasing an additional 772,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.46% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

