Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.
Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance
Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.
Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics
Sage Therapeutics Company Profile
Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sage Therapeutics (SAGE)
