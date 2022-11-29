Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SAGE. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.07.

Sage Therapeutics Stock Performance

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.53 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91.

Institutional Trading of Sage Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAGE. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,742 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 14.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 4.1% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 32.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

