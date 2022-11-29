Salesforce (CRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 30th. Analysts expect Salesforce to post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $153.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.52. The company has a market cap of $153.69 billion, a PE ratio of 284.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $136.04 and a fifty-two week high of $299.27.

Salesforce announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.48.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.88, for a total transaction of $6,823,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,786,056.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total transaction of $357,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,922 shares of company stock worth $30,880,808 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 18.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 53,184 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,650,000 after buying an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 15,478 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Salesforce by 0.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 425,488 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 7.0% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.3% during the third quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,465 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

