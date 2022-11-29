Samsara (IOT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, December 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $153.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.70 million. On average, analysts expect Samsara to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.50. Samsara has a 1-year low of $8.42 and a 1-year high of $31.41.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Samsara from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Samsara to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Samsara from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

In other Samsara news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $76,836.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,679.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Benjamin Calderon sold 98,048 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $1,009,894.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,504.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $76,836.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,679.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 390,017 shares of company stock valued at $4,562,386.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 84.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,636,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,175,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495,366 shares during the period. PointState Capital LP boosted its holdings in Samsara by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 3,641,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,335,000 after buying an additional 1,402,994 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Samsara in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,394,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after buying an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Samsara by 230.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 430,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,809,000 after buying an additional 300,365 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

