Seeyond Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Seeyond cut its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,270 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 480.1% in the 2nd quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,980,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466,400 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 21,301,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $617,118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203,318 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 28,236.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,084,165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,284,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,743 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

Shares of DAL opened at $33.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.00. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $27.20 and a one year high of $46.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.91 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DAL shares. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Melius assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.56.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

