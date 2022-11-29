Seeyond Grows Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Seeyond boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 808.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,544 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Finally, Connectus Wealth LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 4,477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

TDG opened at $606.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $568.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $581.83. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $499.63 and a 1 year high of $684.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.95% and a negative return on equity of 29.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 20.21 EPS for the current year.

TDG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $629.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $697.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $11,378,852.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock worth $16,924,235. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

