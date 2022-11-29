Seeyond Sells 116 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Seeyond cut its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in Republic Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Republic Services by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 404.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 942.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.3 %

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

RSG opened at $136.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The stock has a market cap of $43.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.23%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

