Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,198 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Select Energy Services worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,465,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,278,000 after acquiring an additional 438,510 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Select Energy Services by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,265,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,988,000 after purchasing an additional 62,529 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Select Energy Services by 11.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,179,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after purchasing an additional 335,416 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its position in Select Energy Services by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,948,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,271,000 after purchasing an additional 884,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Select Energy Services by 35.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,733,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,858,000 after purchasing an additional 451,274 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Select Energy Services Stock Up 0.4 %

WTTR stock opened at $8.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $921.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.19. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $10.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.63.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $375.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.25 million. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 3.56%. On average, research analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WTTR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

