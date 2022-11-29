Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Insider Rupert Soames Sells 1,885,000 Shares

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.03), for a total transaction of £3,204,500 ($3,833,592.53).

Rupert Soames also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 7th, Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of Serco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.94), for a total transaction of £3,053,700 ($3,653,188.18).

Serco Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of SRP opened at GBX 168.10 ($2.01) on Tuesday. Serco Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.38). The company has a market cap of £1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Serco Group Company Profile

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRP shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.57) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.39) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.45) to GBX 210 ($2.51) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.05) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.36).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

