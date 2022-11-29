Short Interest in Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS) Increases By 2,100.0%

Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 158,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Cannabis Sativa Stock Performance
CBDS opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Cannabis Sativa has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.09.
Cannabis Sativa Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cannabis Sativa (CBDS)
- Zoom Video Continues to Work Through Normalization
- What an Inverted Yield Curve Means for Investors
- These 3 Apparel Stocks Are Fit for a Comeback
- Will Sell-Side Support Drive Deer & Co To New Highs?
- Is Snowflake Poised for A Rebound After Its Recent Tumble?
Receive News & Ratings for Cannabis Sativa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabis Sativa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.