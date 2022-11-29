Short Interest in Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Expands By 1,500.0%

Decklar Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DKLRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 1,500.0% from the October 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Decklar Resources Stock Performance

DKLRF stock opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.26. Decklar Resources has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.75.

Decklar Resources Company Profile

Decklar Resources Inc operates as an independent international oil and gas company in Nigeria and Canada. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. It focuses on appraisal and development in the West African region. The company holds interests in the Oza Oil Field that covers an area of 20 square kilometers located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining Lease (OML) 11 in Nigeria's Eastern Niger Delta; the Asaramatoru Field located onshore in the southern swamp section of OML 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta; and the Emohua Oil Field located onshore in the southeastern section of OML 22 in the Eastern Niger Delta.

