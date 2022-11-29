Short Interest in Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Grows By 2,657.1%

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a growth of 2,657.1% from the October 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 406,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DPSGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. AlphaValue downgraded Deutsche Post to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Deutsche Post from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Deutsche Post from €50.50 ($52.06) to €45.00 ($46.39) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Post presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $39.32 on Tuesday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $65.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.06. The company has a market capitalization of $48.72 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.26.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

