Short Interest in Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF) Grows By 1,600.0%

Eurazeo SE (OTCMKTS:EUZOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Eurazeo Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS EUZOF opened at $51.07 on Tuesday. Eurazeo has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $87.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.27 and its 200 day moving average is $62.37.

About Eurazeo

Eurazeo SE is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital, acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, and buyins of a private company, and investments in mid-market and listed public companies. . The company invest in equity in the small-mid and Mid-large buyout segments. The firm seeks to invest in medium-sized or large companies, SMEs, high growth companies, and real estate management and investment activities.

