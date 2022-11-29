Short Interest in KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Grows By 2,457.1%

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,800 shares, a growth of 2,457.1% from the October 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 353,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KDDI Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of KDDIY stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $68.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.08. KDDI has a 12-month low of $13.62 and a 12-month high of $18.27.

KDDI (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter. KDDI had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. As a group, analysts predict that KDDI will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers smartphone, mobile phone, and other mobile communication services, as well as fixed-line services under the au Hikari brand; MVNO services; mobile services under the au brand; and voice communications, data transmission, FTTH services, and CATV services.

