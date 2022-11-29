Short Interest in Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS) Expands By 2,206.3%

Springwater Special Situations Corp. (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,700 shares, a growth of 2,206.3% from the October 31st total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Springwater Special Situations Stock Performance

Shares of SWSS stock opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94. Springwater Special Situations has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,785,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartree Partners LP bought a new position in Springwater Special Situations in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,672,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Springwater Special Situations by 1.9% in the third quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,695,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 37.1% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,151,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,484,000 after buying an additional 311,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Springwater Special Situations by 27.2% during the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 887,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,741,000 after buying an additional 189,625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

About Springwater Special Situations

Springwater Special Situations Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

