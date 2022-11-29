Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW) Expands By 1,400.0%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCPW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the October 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ THCPW opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a twelve month low of $0.04 and a twelve month high of $0.98.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 238,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 42,056 shares during the period. Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 174,203 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter valued at about $2,942,000.

Featured Stories

